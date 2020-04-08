Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Coronavirus: Pub shut down for 'shamelessly' serving

  • 8 April 2020
Staffordshire Arms Image copyright Google Maps

A pub which was "shamelessly" serving customers despite being ordered to stop trading because of coronavirus has been shut down.

The Staffordshire Arms in Burngreave, Sheffield was served with a prohibition notice on Friday but it was reported the pub continued to serve people.

Police and the council used new coronavirus legislation to shut the premises down.

The same action was also taken to shut the Prince of Vape shop in Sheffield.

