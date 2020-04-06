Image copyright Sheffield North-East Neighbourhood Policing Team Image caption A university student from the Roma community was enlisted to help South Yorkshire PCSOs explain social distancing regulations

A man has been arrested for threatening a police community support officer (PCSO) carrying out a social distancing enforcement patrol.

The arrest was made in Fir Vale in Sheffield at the weekend, as South Yorkshire PCSOs responded to reports of people flouting regulations.

A university student from the Roma community was enlisted to help explain the rules to people in the area.

Pictures on social media had showed groups congregating on streets.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Sheffield North-East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "The Fir Vale team have continued their commitment to supporting the NHS and communities by conducting proactive patrols in Fir Vale and reacting to information received regarding Covid breaches.

"The team have been committed to educating and encouragement with those that continue to flout the regulations."

The post said the student had been asked to join the patrol to help explain the seriousness of the situation to residents.

"[On Sunday] a male was arrested and charged with public order offences having threatened the PCSO conducting enforcement patrols.

"The team have seen a steady improvement on compliance in the area however there is still progress to be made."

