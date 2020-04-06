Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics found the 46-year-old man with serious injuries at a house on Monsal Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man who was found with serious injuries.

Paramedics were called to Monsal Street in Thurnscoe near Barnsley at about 16:40 BST on Thursday where the 46-year-old was found in a critical condition.

He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday.

The 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of his murder is currently in police custody.

Two other men, aged 31 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have been bailed while investigations continue.

South Yorkshire Police said anyone with information about how the man came to be injured should contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.

The man's family is receiving support from specially-trained officers.

