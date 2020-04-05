Image copyright The Cooper Gallery Image caption The Doge's Palace, Venice by Louis Thienon is one of the paintings which has been turned into a puzzle

An art gallery has transformed its collection into jigsaws for people to piece together online.

The Cooper Gallery in Barnsley runs a daily internet puzzle challenge using artworks from its collection.

People from around the world - including Brazil - have competed to solve them in the quickest time during the lockdown across many countries.

Barnsley Council said the town's other museums would be posting similar challenges online.

Councillor Tim Cheetham said: "In these unusual and difficult times Barnsley Museums want to bring joy and excitement direct to people's homes.

"These free online, digital jigsaws will not only raise a smile but also highlight the magnificent collection which The Cooper Gallery is proud to display."

Image copyright The Cooper Gallery Image caption One user took little more than four minutes to piece together Café de Galata, Constantinople by Charles Theodore Frère

The Cooper Gallery is home to 17th to 20th Century paintings, watercolours and drawings by artists including JMW Turner.

Each day it shares a digital puzzle based on a piece from its collection of about 400 works on social media.

The best times for each puzzle - which have so far been made with up to 80 pieces - are then displayed on a leader board.

Image copyright The Cooper Gallery Image caption The gallery also shared trivia about paintings like Dans le Taverne by little-known Frenchman Adolf Rene Lefevre

Other museums around the world have shared the gallery's puzzles on Twitter.

Plans are now in place to host an online competition next month with contestants asked to solve a series of jigsaws in the fastest time.

Image copyright The Cooper Gallery Image caption This puzzling looking fellow is Watter Joe, painted by Abel Hold

