A man accused of murdering a healthcare worker has been remanded in custody.

Victoria Woodhall, 31, who worked at Rotherham General Hospital, was stabbed on Windsor Crescent, Barnsley, on Sunday afternoon.

Craig Woodhall, formerly of Windsor Crescent, appeared via video-link at Sheffield Crown Court.

He is due to appear again on 4 May and a trial date has been provisionally set for 28 September.

However, the Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said due to the "national medical emergency" the date may be amended in the future.

South Yorkshire Police has said a post-mortem examination concluded Ms Woodhall, a mother-of-three, died from multiple stab wounds.

Tributes have been paid to the operating department practitioner by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.

Chief nurse Angela Wood said: "She was a cherished and much-loved colleague working in our operating theatres."

