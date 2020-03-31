Image copyright Google Image caption South Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death in South Yorkshire.

The 31-year-old, whose name has not yet been released, was found at a house in Windsor Crescent, Barnsley, at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination confirmed she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Craig Woodhall, of Windsor Crescent, will appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court charged with murder.

