A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in Barnsley.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was stabbed to death in Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to Windsor Crescent, Middlecliffe, just before 17:00 BST on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said a 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The arrested man, 40, remains in custody.

The force said officers remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

