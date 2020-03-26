Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 26-year-old man was found unconscious at the junction of Union Street and Charles Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 26-year-old who suffered a head injury.

The victim was found unconscious at the junction of Union Street and Charles Street in Sheffield on Tuesday at about 03:30 GMT.

Paramedics attempted resuscitation but he died at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, the force said.