Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police said the man died at the scene

A murder investigation is under way after a man died from a head injury in Sheffield city centre.

The 26-year-old was found unconscious at the junction of Union Street and Charles Street at about 03:30 GMT.

Police believe he had been involved in a fight with someone he knew shortly before his death.

Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, from South Yorkshire Police, appealed for anyone who was in Union Street between 01:20 and 01.30 GMT to get in touch.