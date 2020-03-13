Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jasim Mohammed, Kawan Ahmed, Nzar Anwar and Shangar Ibrahimi were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court

Four "dangerous" men who raped an "extremely vulnerable" teenage girl have been jailed.

The girl was 15 when the men began plying her with drink and drugs in order to exploit her.

The victim told Sheffield Crown Court she had been "scarred for life" as a result of the abuse she suffered.

Jasim Mohammed, Kawan Ahmed, Nzar Anwar and Shangar Ibrahimi were jailed for between 12 and 25 years after being convicted of rape after a trial.

A fifth man was also jailed for four years after being convicted on conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The girl grew up in East Yorkshire but, after her mother died when she was 13, she taken into local authority care and placed in Sheffield.

During their trial the court heard the men had used her like a "piece of meat".

The offences were carried out between September 2010 and December 2012.

Prosecutors said that in 2011 the complainant had told police she was being raped but no investigation was carried out.

In a statement read out to the court the victim said: "For many years I was made to feel like a liar and nobody, the police and local authority especially, listened to me.

"I was being regularly abused by many men but when I was crying out for help nobody was there."

Image caption Saba Mohammed was jailed for four years

Judge Michael Slater said the investigation had taken a long time "in no small part as a result of what occurred in 2011" but praised South Yorkshire Police for its "considerable hard work and expertise during the trial."

Speaking after the hearing Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said: "I am pleased with the significant sentences which have been handed to five very dangerous individuals today.

"These men have shown no remorse throughout this trial, while a courageous young woman has had to re-live her traumatic experiences in front of a jury."

The sentences were:

Jasim Mohammed, 38, of Maxwell Way, Sheffield - jailed for 25 years after being found guilty of three counts of rape.

Kawan Omar Ahmed, 32, of Margate Drive, Sheffield - jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of two counts of rape.

Nzar Anwar, 41, of Exeter Drive, Sheffield - jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Shangar Ibrahimi, 30, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley - jailed for 12 after being found guilty of one count of rape.

Saba Mohammed, 41, of Faranden Road, Sheffield - jailed four four years after being found guilty of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

