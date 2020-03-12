Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Marples-Douglas was found with multiple stab wounds on Friday

A man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old stabbed to death in Sheffield.

Jordan Marples-Douglas was found with multiple stab wounds at a property in Woodthorpe Road on Friday. He died at the scene.

Ben Jones, 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with his murder and was remanded into custody, South Yorkshire Police said.

He is due to appear before Sheffield magistrates on Friday.

A 21-year-old woman from the city, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

