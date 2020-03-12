Image copyright LDRS Image caption The boy was shot in the thigh on 12 January

A third man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Sheffield.

The boy, who police said was an "innocent bystander", was hit in a drive-by shooting outside shops in Arbourthorne on 12 January.

Brandon Bailey, of Manor Park Way, Sheffield, is charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of criminal property.

He is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

Devon Gregory, 23, of Heeley Green, and Stephen Dunford, 25, of Fellbrigg Road in Sheffield, have previously been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences.

Police said the child was with three friends outside a sandwich shop on Northern Avenue when he was shot in the thigh.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.