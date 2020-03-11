Isaiah Usen-Satchell: Two re-arrested over New Year knife murder
Two men have been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering Isaiah Usen-Satchell on New Year's Day.
Mr Usen-Satchell, 18, was taken to hospital with slash wounds to his arms from a reported fight on St Aidan's Road near Norfolk Park in Sheffield at about 04:20 GMT.
The Leeds Trinity University business student died later that day
The re-arrested pair, both aged 18 and from Sheffield, have been bailed until the beginning of April.
A total of five men have been arrested in connection with the investigation so far.
Police continue to seek witnesses or anyone with information.
