Image copyright Family handout Image caption Isaiah Usen-Satchell died on New Year's Day from a knife wound near his wrist

Two men have been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering Isaiah Usen-Satchell on New Year's Day.

Mr Usen-Satchell, 18, was taken to hospital with slash wounds to his arms from a reported fight on St Aidan's Road near Norfolk Park in Sheffield at about 04:20 GMT.

The Leeds Trinity University business student died later that day

The re-arrested pair, both aged 18 and from Sheffield, have been bailed until the beginning of April.

A total of five men have been arrested in connection with the investigation so far.

Police continue to seek witnesses or anyone with information.

Image caption Mr Usen-Satchell was fatally wounded near Norfolk Park in Sheffield

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.