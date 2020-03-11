Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jordan Marples-Douglas was found with multiple stab wounds on Friday

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

Jordan Marples-Douglas, 23, was found with multiple stab wounds at a property in Woodthorpe Road on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police said a 25-year-old man from Sheffield had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman, 21, also from Sheffield, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Officers said both remain in custody.

