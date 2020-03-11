Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ambassadors will offer young people at risk a person to confide in

Young people at risk of being sexually or criminally exploited in Sheffield are to be helped by adults they can trust and confide in.

The Amber Project aims to identify children at risk and stop or reduce their involvement in criminal or violent behaviour.

Specially-trained ambassadors will give children a first point of contact to share what has been happening to them.

Sheffield City Council said it hoped about 70 children would benefit.

The ambassadors, who would all wear an identifiable pin, would include teachers and social workers, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

'Worried about telling'

They would also include volunteers who worked with youth and community groups and would receive training to spot the signs of grooming and exploitation.

Those volunteers often engaged with hard to reach groups, especially in deprived communities, the council said.

The project aims to tackle abuse outside the family, to get around instances in which criminals have undermined the parent-child relationship.

"It's a shift from working with parents to really focusing on young people's experience and how we can help them," Helen Sweaton, from the council, said.

"When young people are involved in exploitation it's often illegal activities and they are worried about telling an adult because of getting into trouble so they wanted an ambassador who would understand.

"It's about recognising young people are being coerced and may want to get out."

She said children in these situations were often isolated and did not attend school or youth groups so it was important they were offered someone they could approach for help.

"There's more chance to catch them early rather than waiting for a professional or agency to recognise there's a problem," she said.

