Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing was less than a mile away from Michael Fogg's premises

A funeral director has pledged to set up a drop-off point for knives at his Sheffield premises, following another fatal stabbing in the city.

Michael Fogg, who runs Michael Fogg Family Funeral Directors, said the weapons bin will be there for people to post knives, with "no questions asked".

It comes after a 23-year-old died after being stabbed at a property on Woodthorpe Road on Friday.

The funeral directors' is less than a mile away on Woodhouse Road.

In a Facebook, post, Mr Fogg said he "felt sick" at another life being lost to knife crime in his community.

"Something has to be done about this and I hope the youths see my post," he said.

The killing on Friday was the second fatal stabbing in Sheffield this year, following the death of Isaiah Usen-Satchell on New Year's Day.

Image caption A 23-year-old man died shortly after emergency services were called to Woodthorpe Road

Knife crime in South Yorkshire has almost doubled in the last nine years - one of the highest increases outside London.

South Yorkshire Police said following the fatal stabbing last week, more officers would be carrying out house-to-house inquiries and searches.

Detectives have urged the killers to "do what is right" and come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said it was aware of Mr Fogg's plans and would be contacting him to discuss it further.

