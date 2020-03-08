Image copyright Google Image caption The 29-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after he was hit by "an unknown vehicle" on Sticking Lane

Two men have been arrested after a man suffered life-threatening head injuries in a suspected hit-and-run crash in South Yorkshire.

Police were called to Sticking Lane in Adwick-Upon-Dearne, near Mexborough, shortly before 03:00 GMT on Saturday.

The 29-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by "an unknown vehicle", which is believed to have left the scene, police said.

The men, aged 22 and 24, were held under dangerous driving offences.

The pair, both of whom were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop at a collision and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, have since been released under investigation.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of "the moments before, or after, the collision" to get in touch.