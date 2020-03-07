Image caption The 23-year-old victim died shortly after emergency services were called to Woodthorpe Road on Friday night

A man has been stabbed to death at an address in Sheffield, sparking a murder inquiry.

Emergency services were called to Woodthorpe Road shortly after 20:00 GMT on Friday.

The 23-year-old was found with stab wounds and died at the scene a short time later, South Yorkshire Police said.

An investigation is under way, and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.