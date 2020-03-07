Man, 23, stabbed to death at Sheffield address
- 7 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been stabbed to death at an address in Sheffield, sparking a murder inquiry.
Emergency services were called to Woodthorpe Road shortly after 20:00 GMT on Friday.
The 23-year-old was found with stab wounds and died at the scene a short time later, South Yorkshire Police said.
An investigation is under way, and officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.