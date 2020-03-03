Image caption A neighbour "bravely" attempted to save the woman, but was beaten back by the flames and smoke, a fire spokesman said

An elderly woman has died in a fire at a house in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the two-storey house was "well alight" when it was called to the scene on Grindlow Close at about 08:00 GMT.

A neighbour "bravely" attempted to save her, but was beaten back by the flames and smoke, a spokesman said.

The woman, who was the only person in the house, was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquiry has started to find out the cause of the fire.

Image caption The house on Grindlow Close has been left smoke-damaged

Image caption Fire damage can be seen in a room on the upper level of the house

The neighbour was alerted to the blaze after smoke alarms in the house went off. He has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, a spokeswoman said.

Steve Jones, from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said crews had arrived to a "well-developed" blaze with firefighters entering the property wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

"There was only one occupant within the property but sadly it became a fatality and fire investigation is continuing to decide what the cause of the fire was."

"Our thoughts are very much with the woman's family and friends."

He said one of the rooms in the house, where the fire had started, was damaged while the rest of the property was left with "smoke damage".