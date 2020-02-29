Image copyright Google Image caption The shooting took place near Thirlwell Road

A teenager and a man have been injured in a shooting in South Yorkshire.

Police said shots were fired at a silver Volkswagen Golf near Thirlwell Road in the Heeley area of Sheffield at about 00:50 GMT on Saturday.

A 16-year-old boy and a man, 30, in the car were injured. The boy remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The man suffered minor injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and drink driving.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy was believed to have been shot in the back.

There is an increased police presence in the area as officers try to establish what happened.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslinc