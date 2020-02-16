Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Man arrested after fatal Sheffield 'hit-and-run'

  • 16 February 2020
Fox Valley Crescent Sheffield Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption Police said the woman did at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing dangerous driving after a woman died in an alleged hit-and-run.

The 64-year-old was found lying in the street at Fox Hall Crescent, Sheffield, at about 17:50 GMT on Saturday after being struck by a car. She died at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the vehicle failed to stop.

A man from Sheffield, 25, has also been arrested on suspicion of other driving offences and remains in custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites