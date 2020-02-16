Man arrested after fatal Sheffield 'hit-and-run'
- 16 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing dangerous driving after a woman died in an alleged hit-and-run.
The 64-year-old was found lying in the street at Fox Hall Crescent, Sheffield, at about 17:50 GMT on Saturday after being struck by a car. She died at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said the vehicle failed to stop.
A man from Sheffield, 25, has also been arrested on suspicion of other driving offences and remains in custody.