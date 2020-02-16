Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police said the woman did at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing dangerous driving after a woman died in an alleged hit-and-run.

The 64-year-old was found lying in the street at Fox Hall Crescent, Sheffield, at about 17:50 GMT on Saturday after being struck by a car. She died at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the vehicle failed to stop.

A man from Sheffield, 25, has also been arrested on suspicion of other driving offences and remains in custody.