Image copyright Mark Rofe Image caption Mark Rofe came up with the idea during a night out in the pub

A single man who made a plea for love by advertising himself on a billboard has bagged a Valentine's date.

Mark Rofe, 30, took drastic action and paid £425 for the roadside sign after becoming fed-up with online dating.

So far the lonely singleton has received more than 2,000 applications from potential suitors and has got a date - his first since September.

Mr Rofe, from Sheffield, said: "I'm really quite nervous but I'm hoping it will go well."

In true gentlemanly fashion, the marketing professional would not reveal details about his date but said the pair had spoken on the phone several times and had got on well.

Image copyright Mark Rofe Image caption Mark Rofe said he found the swiping process of online dating apps "dehumanising"

He said the woman had caught his eye when he went through the first batch of applications, which he has been sifting through 100 at a time.

"We'd arranged the date quite late so all the restaurants were booked up so we're going out for a few drinks," said the billboard bachelor.

"I'm taking it one step at a time but she seems a really interesting person and I'm looking forward to it."

Mr Rofe said he had been left speechless by the number of applications he had received since his billboard was put up on Fairfield Street in Manchester less than two weeks ago.

The 3m high by 6m wide sign, which cost him £425, featured a picture of Mark lounging on his side and pointed people in the direction of his website where he described himself as "extremely handsome and modest".

Image copyright Mark Rofe Image caption The billboard bachelor's quest for love has prompted offers of free holidays and a job in the adult entertainment industry

Among the thousands of applicants, many were men, including one chap in China who wrote: "I give you pleasure and many moneys. I own big shoe company".

As well as the amount of love interest generated, Mr Rofe said his story had "gone wild" with publicity all around the world.

"It's just been crazy. I've been offered a role on the Channel 4 show Naked Attraction, which is hilarious."

Asked what the reaction had been from his family about his unique approach to finding love, he said: "At first I think they thought it was a bit weird and they probably do still think it's a bit weird - but also funny."