Samuel Baker, 15, was killed in a street fight in Sheffield in 2018

More could have been done to support a 15-year-old boy who was killed by another teenager, a review has found

Samuel Baker died after he was stabbed twice in the chest during a street fight in Sheffield in May 2018.

A Sheffield Children Safeguarding Partnership (SCSP) report into his death said that he began committing crimes after being exploited by gangs.

The report said agencies needed to find "different and better" ways to help children at risk.

The review indentified a number of issues, including Samuel not getting bereavement counselling after the death of his older sister in a house fire.

It also said that his repeated absences from his home and school "were not given sufficient weight".

"More could have been done to link his missing episodes with wider child protection considerations," the report said.

"These repeated and often lengthy episodes of him being missing are linked to both his offending behaviour and his exploitation by others."

By the time of his death Samuel had become involved in gangs had been arrested for carrying knives and incidences of violence.

A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October 2018

The report made 19 recommendations to improve working with vulnerable children.

SCSP chair David Ashcroft said agencies needed to learn from Samuel's killing.

"We should have made sure that his support and education was stronger," he said.

"And that the work that was done around youth justice when he did start to offend and get caught up in offending behaviour was more closely linked to making sure that he was able to be supported and encouraged in getting a settled life."

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, was sentenced to two years and eight months detention after pleading guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court in October 2018.

