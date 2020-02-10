Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was hit with a police baton outside Barnsley Interchange.

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a head injury after he was hit with a police baton.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were responding to disorder on Saturday between football fans at the Barnsley Interchange.

The force said there would be an investigation into the actions that led to a 16-year-old sustaining a head injury from an officer's baton.

An officer was also taken to hospital with head and stomach injuries.

Match Commander Ch Supt Sara Poolman said: "A full, open investigation, including extended video footage will take place to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the actions that led to a 16-year-old boy sustaining a head injury from an officer's baton and an officer being assaulted, sustaining injuries to his stomach and head."

Ms Poolman said the boy was taken to hospital by ambulance and the officer also attended hospital.

A 47-year-old man was was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Barnsley were playing Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship game at the Oakwell ground on Saturday.

