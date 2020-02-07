The death of a woman who had a cardiac arrest in an underpass is no longer being treated as murder.

The 32-year-old was found in the underpass in Drummond Street, Rotherham, on Wednesday night.

South Yorkshire Police said a man, 59, who was held on suspicion of robbery and murder was released without charge and the death is being treated as unexplained.

Officers want to trace two men seen with the woman before her death.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and the woman has not been formally identified, said the force.

