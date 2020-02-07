Image caption FGM is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but persists in some communities

Two people have been arrested after a woman told police she had been the victim of female genital mutilation (FGM).

Officers have praised the woman's bravery in coming forward after she reported the offence at a police station in Rotherham last month.

Det Sgt Tom Bishop said it was a "courageous step" as the issue was not often spoken about or reported.

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of facilitating FGM.

The pair, aged 40 and 38, have been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police said the woman had reported that the offence had happened elsewhere in the country.

Mr Bishop said: "We are working closely with other agencies and forces in the UK as our investigation into this matter continues.

"I would urge anyone with concerns about FGM to contact police.

"Please help us to protect women and girls from this awful crime and stop this cycle of abuse."