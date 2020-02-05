Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The 15-year-old has undergone emergency surgery

A teenager was critically injured and another received multiple slash wounds in two linked stabbings in Sheffield on the same night.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest on Leverton Drive in the London Road area at 18:45 GMT on Tuesday.

Two hours later, a 17-year-old boy arrived at hospital with injuries to his arms and upper body, having being attacked in nearby Cemetery Road.

Det Ch Insp Jamie Henderson said he believed the stabbings were linked.

Police said the 15-year-old had undergone emergency surgery and was in a critical but stable condition.

The stabbings happened within half a mile of one another

The other teenager remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Henderson said: "Officers within our CID department are working really hard to establish the exact circumstances and motive surrounding both of these incidents, which due to the proximity in timings and similar location, we are treating as linked."

He added there would be extra officers in the area and appealed for witnesses to get in touch or to speak anonymously to Crimestoppers.

