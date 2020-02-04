Image copyright SYFRS Image caption The fire service has warned people to keep their windows closed

A fire at a disused warehouse is expected to burn for several days, the fire service said.

Crews were called to the blaze in Kiveton, South Yorkshire just before midnight on Monday.

South Yorkshire fire and Rescue Service has warned people in the area to keep windows and doors closed because of the amount of smoke.

The service said although the roof is thought to contain asbestos there was "no threat to public".

Image copyright SYFRS Image caption The fire is expected to burn for several days

Seven crews are now tackling the fire at the warehouse on Manor Road, which is said to be full of recyclable waste and tyres.

High winds have aided the spread of fire, the fire service said.

Image copyright SYFRS Image caption The warehouse is full of tyres and recyclable waste

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.