Image copyright Mark Rofe Image caption Mark Rofe said his friend thought his unique approach to finding love was a "brilliant idea"

A man looking for love has bought a roadside billboard featuring a picture of himself and asking for a date.

Fed up with the modern dating app game, Mark Rofe decided to pay £425 for the huge sign advertising himself on a busy road in Manchester.

The 30-year-old from Sheffield is hopeful it will prompt the perfect woman to swipe right into his life.

He said: "I've had more than 100 people get in touch. Unfortunately half are men but I'm still very flattered."

Mr Rofe, who has been single for a year, said he bought the 3m high by 6m wide billboard to stand out from the crowd.

"Like any good idea it started off in the pub," he explained.

"I was talking to my mate saying how I was struggling on all these dating apps and I joked that I should put my face on a big billboard.

"We laughed about it but then actually I thought what a good idea."

Image copyright Mark Rofe Image caption Mr Rofe said many of his friends were married or in long-term relationships

The billboard, which is on Fairfield Street, features a picture of Mark lounging on his side and points potential suitors in the direction of his website DatingMark.co.uk - its slogan being "One man, one billboard, one mission".

His website features a biography where he describes himself as as "extremely handsome and modest" and invites applications from "anyone interested in going on a date"

In the "facts and stats" section, he states he is 6ft tall, that his index finger measures 6.82cm and he has kissed more than three girls.

Mr Rofe, who works in marketing, said he was surprised at the amount of people who had got in touch and planned on replying to everyone.

He said: "Some people might think I'm mad paying £425 but if I find love then it's fairly cheap.

"I tried to make it funny so hopefully I don't come across as a desperate loser."