Image copyright PA Media Image caption Marnie-Jayne Smith, seven, plays with the game while her burns wounds are dressed

Interactive games are being used to distract young burns patients undergoing treatment.

A room at Sheffield Children's Hospital has been transformed into a virtual world of seas and woods filled with creatures with which patients can interact.

It is hoped the augmented reality technology will occupy children during procedures such as wound dressing.

Research has shown reducing stress hormones improves wound healing.

The game was developed by the hospital's art programme Artfelt and designers Megaverse.

'Fear of pain'

Children use a tablet to navigate different calming environments. Artwork on the walls becomes the backdrop for the game and a soothing soundtrack fills the room.

Charlotte Wright, senior clinical psychologist at the hospital, said feedback had been positive from patients and staff.

"Procedural anxiety is usually due to a fear of pain, or memories of similar negative experiences," said Dr Wright.

"This can make repeated dressing changes following a burn increasingly distressing for a child, their family and our team.

"Negative experiences in hospital can hinder a patient's ability to cope with their burn injury and can increase wider symptoms of anxiety and trauma."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The game allows children to interact with virtual animals

Seven-year-old Marnie-Jayne Smith is being treated at the hospital after being burnt in the family kitchen in Goole, East Yorkshire.

Her mother Samantha said: "At the start she was very brave with the dressings, but as the days have gone by you can see she's been getting nervous on the journey and going quiet.

"The last few times she just didn't want to do it.

"She absolutely loved the penguin game. When she played it, she was completely distracted and didn't even notice them dressing."

