Image caption The school bus crashed into the barbers shop in Handsworth Road, Sheffield

Children have been taken to hospital after a school bus crashed into a barbers shop.

The bus, thought to be carrying about 20 pupils, crashed into the building in Handsworth Road, Sheffield, near the junction with Richmond Road.

South Yorkshire Police said there have been no major injuries, although some children have been taken to hospital.

The school bus is thought to have been travelling to Sheffield Girls' High School and Birkdale School, Broomhill.

More Yorkshire stories

BBC Radio Sheffield reporter Simon Thake, at the scene, said six fire engines and six police cars were at the scene and some people had been taken away in ambulances.

The barbers - called Stay Fresh - is closed.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.