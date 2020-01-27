Image copyright Doncaster Knights Image caption Ian Williams made six appearances for Doncaster Knights after a spell at local rivals Rotherham Titans

A rugby player with a heart condition went to hospital with chest pains and was discharged before later collapsing at training, an inquest has heard.

Ian Williams, 27, was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition at school but was told he could still play rugby.

He went to hospital in February 2018 with "cardiac symptoms" but was sent home and advised to take Ibuprofen.

Five days later, Mr Williams collapsed and died despite his Doncaster Knights teammates carrying out CPR on him.

Doncaster Coroner's Court heard Mr Williams was diagnosed with bicuspid aortic valve disease when he was 14 years old.

Doctors said he could continue playing rugby as long as clubs were told about his condition and he went to hospital immediately if he suffered chest pains.

Mr Williams' girlfriend, Abigail Lynch, said he complained of neck and chest pains, an ache down his arm and blurry vision on 15 February.

He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by ambulance and underwent ECGs and blood tests.

Miss Lynch said the doctor who examined him seemed "tired" and "a bit dismissive in his questioning" despite being told about his heart condition.

She could not remember if there were any discussions about his playing rugby but said she "would not have let him play" if he had been told not to.

On 16 February, Mr Williams trained with Doncaster Knights, which had been informed about his condition and his hospital visit.

The following day he played about 20 minutes of a match as a substitute.

He attended training on 20 February, but "fell to his knees" and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Williams' heart condition contributed to his death.

The inquest continues and is expected to last five days.

