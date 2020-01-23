Image copyright PA Media Image caption Scott Westgarth won the "long, hard fight" on points

The brother of a boxer who died hours after the biggest victory of his career has called for mobile brain scanners at ringside during professional fights.

Scott Westgarth suffered a bleed on the brain and died after his 10-round victory over Dec Spelman in Doncaster.

His brother Adam said action could have been taken sooner if the 31-year-old had been scanned after the fight.

He said the £14,000 cost of a scanner was "a small price to pay when it comes to saving boxers' lives".

Speaking after the conclusion of an inquest into his brother's death, Mr Westgarth said: "We can't do anything about Scott but ultimately, as part of his legacy, something needs to change and governing bodies need to be serious about brain scanners just to give boxers a better chance of survival if the worst was to happen."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption In his final post-fight interview, Westgarth spoke about his love of boxing

The light heavyweight from Prudhoe, Northumberland, was the underdog going into the bout which he won on points.

He was in good spirits after his victory in February 2018 and took part in a post-fight interview before complaining of feeling unwell.

Westgarth wanted "to bask in the glory" and walk from Doncaster Dome to the ambulance, but was eventually persuaded to lie on a stretcher.

He was taken to the nearest hospital, the Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where a CT scan revealed a large bleed.

Westgarth was transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, which has dedicated neurosurgical intensive care.

He died there of complications arising from a blood clot on the brain.

Image caption Speaking after the inquest, Westgarth's brother said "Scott wouldn't want boxing to be banned"

The three-day inquest looked at whether he should have been taken directly to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, a 40-minute journey from the venue.

Coroner Nicola Mundy concluded that, because of his injuries, Westgarth would probably have died even if he had gone straight to Sheffield.

She recorded a verdict of misadventure.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.