Arbourthorne flats fall death: David Hawley named
A man who fell to his death at a block of flats has been identified.
David Hawley, 54, was found at Brimmesfield Close in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, at about 01:45 BST on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said.
A post-mortem examination concluded he died from a head injury consistent with a fall from a height.
A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation. The force has asked any witnesses to come forward.
Neighbours told the BBC that Mr Hawley was a "good friend" and said his death had left them "so shocked".
Police said it is not being linked to the shooting a of a 12-year-old boy in Arbourthorne on 12 January.
