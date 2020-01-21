Image copyright Google Image caption The body of the 54-year-old man was found at a block of flats

A man has been arrested after a body was found by a block of flats in Sheffield.

A 54-year-old man was found dead at Brimmesfield Close in Arbourthorne at about 01:45 BST, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The force has asked anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said the death was not being linked to the shooting a of a 12-year-old boy in Arbourthorne on 12 January.

Image caption A cordon is in place at Brimmesfield Close

