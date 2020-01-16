Image copyright LDRS Image caption The boy was standing by shops in Northern Avenue when he was "caught in the firing line" of a gang attack

The father of a 12-year-old boy who was injured in a gang-related shooting said it "is the final straw" and called for "armed thugs" to be taken off the streets.

The child was "an innocent bystander" when he was shot in the leg in Sheffield on Sunday, police said.

Two men have been arrested for offences including attempted murder.

South Yorkshire Police has dealt with eight shootings in eight days across the force area.

Police made 13 arrests on Wednesday as officers worked to disrupt criminal activity in the Arbourthorne and Manor areas of the city following the shooting.

Four were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The others were arrested for burglary and drugs and weapons offences.

Earlier, local residents had expressed anger at the shooting and claimed "enough is enough".

Image copyright LDRS Image caption People in the community should not be living in fear, the victim's father says

In a statement, the injured child's father, who wanted to remain anonymous, said it was "shocking and horrifying" his son was wounded in "broad daylight while out playing with friends".

"Things are getting out of hand, people need to stop living in fear and we need to get these armed thugs off the streets," he said.

"When our children are affected by violence, that is the final straw."

Officers said they believed the boy was caught in the firing line of a gang attack, which happened at about 15:45 GMT.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Local councillor Ben Miskell said he was "saddened" by the shooting but not surprised

Local councillor Ben Miskell told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the community was in a "kind of bewilderment".

"People here are saying that they've got a right to be able to go to the shop, walk their dog, see their relatives and go about their ordinary life without fearing being gunned down," he said.

"I was saddened on Sunday but I wasn't surprised because we'd seen over the past month a spike in gun incidents.

"It was inevitable that someone was going to be caught in the crossfire."

Two men, aged 25 and 30, are in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

