A man and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Sheffield.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition with to his upper body on Staniforth Road on 4 January.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim had since been discharged.

A 22-year-old man and 17-year-old boy from Darnall were arrested on Monday. The man has been bailed while the boy remains in custody, police said.

The force said it was continuing to appeal for witnesses to get in touch.

