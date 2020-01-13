Image caption Acting Ch Const Tim Forbes said: 'We can't bring the perpetrators to justice without you. If you know anything, we will protect you'

Police appealing for information about a drive-by shooting in which a child was hit in the leg have said the boy was "an innocent bystander".

The 12-year-old was shot in Errington Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield at about 15:45 GMT on Sunday.

He was standing with a group of young people and adults at the time when a gunman in a white car opened fire.

South Yorkshire Police said it was likely the boy was caught up in a fallout between organised crime groups.

The boy was taken to hospital and was expected to make full recovery, police said.

Image caption The boy was standing in the street with a group of young people and adults when he was hit in a drive-by shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

Acting Ch Const Tim Forbes, from South Yorkshire Police, told a press conference earlier: "We can't bring the perpetrators to justice without you. If you know anything, we will protect you."

More Yorkshire stories

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.