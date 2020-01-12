Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The boy suffered an injury to his leg in the shooting

A 12-year-old boy was injured when he was hit in a drive-by shooting.

The child was with a group of youngsters and adults gathered in Errington Road, in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, when a white car drove past and a gunman opened fire.

The boy suffered an injury to his leg in the shooting, which happened at about 15:45 GMT.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition, police said.

Det Insp Denise Booth said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

"Specialist officers have been in the area this afternoon and evening, examining the scene and speaking to witnesses as we work to piece together the exact circumstances of this incident, what led to it and to identify those responsible," she said.

"This matter is an absolute priority for us and it's imperative that anyone with information or concerns speaks to an officer."