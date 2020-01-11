Wath upon Dearne attempted murder arrest after shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was wounded in a shooting in South Yorkshire.
It happened outside a supermarket in Burman Road, Wath, near Rotherham, at about 20:00 BST on Friday, said police.
A 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in his back and was taken to hospital but discharged later.
The suspect, a 27-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody, said the force.
