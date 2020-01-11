Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Keigan O'Brien died in hospital on Thursday

A man and a woman have been charged with murdering a two-year-old boy who died from head injuries.

Keigan O'Brien was taken to hospital after police were called to a house in Bosworth Road in Adwick, Doncaster, at about 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said he was in cardiac arrest and remained in a critical condition but died the next day.

Martin Currie, 36, and Sarah O'Brien, 32, both of Bosworth Road, have been charged with his murder.

They remain in custody and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court later.

A post-mortem examination concluded Keigan died as a result of head injuries, South Yorkshire Police said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.