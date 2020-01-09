Murder arrests over Doncaster toddler death
Two people have been arrested over the death of a two-year-old boy.
Emergency services were called to a house in Bosworth Road, Adwick, Doncaster, on Wednesday following reports the boy was in cardiac arrest.
He was taken to hospital but died on Thursday. A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
A man, aged 36, and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.
Det Ch Insp James Axe said: "We are working hard to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this child's death."
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.