A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was knocked down and killed in South Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called at 17:25 GMT to Greens Way opposite Mexborough train station, near Doncaster.

A black BMW had hit a 68-year-old man, from Mexborough, who was crossing the road.

The 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

