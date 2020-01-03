Image copyright Google Image caption The care home now has a new management team

A care home has been placed in special measures by a watchdog after its inspection found a series of failings.

Skellow Hall, Cross Hill, Skellow, Doncaster, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors found six breaches of the Health and Social Care Act in the home that had 21 residents at the time of inspection in October last year.

New management said there had previously been "poor" managerial structures in place.

Safeguarding worries

The breaches were about low staffing, unsafe management of medicines, unkempt facilities and general health and safety of residents, according to the CQC report.

Two safeguarding concerns were also reported to Doncaster Council's safeguarding team, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service

CQC officials also noted residents had to eat meals in the dining room which had "wet paint on the walls". Inspectors said it was not a pleasant environment for people to enjoy their meal.

Alex Morton, the home's manager who started in November, said: "Things at Skellow unfortunately declined due to poor managerial structure and organisation. I have restructured the management and introduced some new roles."

Skellow Hall has been receiving positive feedback on the changes made, and I'm positive we will be achieving great results on our next CQC inspection."

