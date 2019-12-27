Image copyright PA Media Image caption The flood relief appeal has already raised more than £500,000

The government has said it will give up to £1m to a flood disaster appeal in South Yorkshire.

The South Yorkshire Flood Disaster Relief Appeal was established after widespread flooding across the county in November.

It has already raised more than £500,000 and has begun to distribute cash payments to affected households.

The government said it would match funds raised by the appeal on a pound for pound basis up to £1m.

The appeal has begun making an initial £200 payment towards clean-up costs and repairs to all flood-hit residents.

Sheffield's City Mayor Dan Jarvis had called on the government to provide significant financial support to the region.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the flooding had been "devastating" for families.

"When I visited Bentley in Doncaster I was humbled by the incredible strength of community spirit," he added.

"Along with the hard work of the emergency services, the response from charities and volunteers has been outstanding."

Image copyright PA Media/Richard McCarthy Image caption Many people affected by the floods will not be able to return to their homes for several months

He said the support, from temporary accommodation to getting people legal and financial advice, had been crucial to communities in South Yorkshire.

"But more support is still needed, which is why we're matching money raised by the South Yorkshire Flood Disaster Relief Appeal Fund pound for pound, to further help vulnerable people facing hardship to recover and get back on their feet."

The announcement comes after the Prince of Wales visited affected areas in South Yorkshire on Monday.

