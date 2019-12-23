Image copyright Google Image caption Police said Jerry Appicella was in a fight about 10 days before his body was found

Two men and a boy have been charged with murdering a man who died of head injuries in Doncaster.

The body of Jerry Appicella, 51, was found inside a property in Craganour Place, Denaby, on 15 December.

The boy, whose age has not been released, is due to appear before Doncaster Youth Court later.

Shae Nicholson, 19, of Lincoln Close, Denaby Main, and Martel Brown, 23, of no fixed abode, have also been charged and remanded in custody.

South Yorkshire Police believe Mr Appicella had been involved in a fight on 3 December in an alleyway leading to Hickleton Street, in Denaby Main.

Detectives said a post-mortem examination showed Mr Appicella died as a result of head injuries.

