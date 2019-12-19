Jerry Appicella: Further arrests in Denaby murder inquiry
Three more youths have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 51-year-old man in Doncaster.
Jerry Appicella's body was found inside a property on Craganour Place in Denaby on Sunday morning after police were called about concerns for his welfare.
Two boys and a 19-year-old man are now in custody, bringing the total of those arrested to seven.
Three girls held on suspicion of murder were released under investigation, while a boy was bailed.
Their ages have not been released.
Detectives said a post-mortem examination showed Mr Appicella had died as a result of head injuries.
Officers believe it was a targeted attack and appealed for anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers.
