Image copyright Google Image caption Police said Jerry Appicella was involved in an incident near the Hickleton Street shop in Denaby

Three more youths have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 51-year-old man in Doncaster.

Jerry Appicella's body was found inside a property on Craganour Place in Denaby on Sunday morning after police were called about concerns for his welfare.

Two boys and a 19-year-old man are now in custody, bringing the total of those arrested to seven.

Three girls held on suspicion of murder were released under investigation, while a boy was bailed.

Their ages have not been released.

Detectives said a post-mortem examination showed Mr Appicella had died as a result of head injuries.

Officers believe it was a targeted attack and appealed for anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.