Police said Jerry Appicella was involved in an incident near the Hickleton Street shop in Denaby

A boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 51-year-old man in Doncaster.

Jerry Appicella's body was found inside a property on Craganour Place in Denaby on Sunday after calls to police about concerns for his welfare.

Three girls, also arrested on suspicion of his murder, have been released under investigation.

Police said a "male juvenile" arrested earlier remained in custody. Officers believe it was a targeted attack.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem carried out on Monday, revealed Mr Appicella died as a result of head injuries.

The ages of those arrested has not been released.

Officers previously said an altercation took place in an alleyway off Hickleton Street in Denaby Main on Tuesday 3 December, after which Mr Appicella walked home.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers.

