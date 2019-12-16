Image caption Up to three tram-trains each hour usually run between Sheffield and Rotherham

Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham could resume on Tuesday after the vehicles were taken out of service because of a hydraulics fault.

Operator Stagecoach Supertram said the manufacturer Stadler advised it to "temporarily withdraw the fleet".

Stagecoach said safety checks are taking place.

The company said it hopes to resume two services an hour in each direction on Tuesday morning.

Sheffield's new tram-train was in collision with a lorry on the first day of service, in October 2018

The £75m service launched in October 2018, two years behind schedule and at five times the original budget.

The government-funded two-year pilot sees up to three services an hour on tram tracks and railway lines, connecting tram stops and rail stations between Sheffield and Rotherham.

In April the service was also suspended because a of a fault on the undercarriage of one of the vehicles, and on its first day a tram-train was derailed in a collision with a lorry on Staniforth Road in Sheffield.

Stagecoach Supertram said it will confirm on twitter when the service is to resume.

