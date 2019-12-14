Image caption The tram-trains between Sheffield and Rotherham have been stopped for the second time this year

Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham have been suspended for the second time this year.

Operator Stagecoach Supertram said the vehicle manufacturer Stadler had advised it to temporarily withdraw the fleet.

It is not known why, but in April the service was suspended because a of a fault on the undercarriage of one of the vehicles.

The vehicles run on trams tracks and railway lines.

Stagecoach Supertram said: "We are unfortunately unable to run any tram-train services until further notice.

"This follows advice by the manufacturer, Stadler, that we need to temporarily withdraw the fleet .

"A further update will be provided as soon as we have been updated by Stadler."

The company said it could not provide details about the number of services affected but added that it was unlikely it would resume before Monday.

Stadler has been contacted for a comment.

The service launched in October 2018 - two years later than scheduled at a cost of £75m which was five times its original budget.

It is being trialled on a two-year pilot scheme.